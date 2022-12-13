LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Old Mill transformed into Lebanon’s newest eatery: Curklin’s.

This full-service restaurant will dish out an array of food, including steak, pasta, chicken and more. Sides include loaded sweet potato fries, fire-roasted corn and pulled pork stuffed potato — to name a few.

The Lebanon location marks the restaurant’s second venture in Southwest Virginia. It is scheduled to open its doors at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and then will begin normal operating hours Thursday starting at 11 a.m.

Curklin’s in Lebanon is located at 44 N. Mill Ave.