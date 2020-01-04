New open container law proposed in Virginia

(CNN) – A proposed Virginia state law could expand an open-container alcohol law to smaller shopping centers.

Only four shopping centers in the Commonwealth let people buy a drink at a restaurant or bar, then go walking around with a special cup.

Right now, only centers at least 25 acres can apply for what’s called a Commercial Lifestyle Center License.

The bill introduced would shrink the required acreage down to 10, allowing smaller centers to apply for licenses.

The General Assembly could consider the proposal next week.