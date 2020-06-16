New lawsuit opposes plans to remove Lee statue in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six property owners in Virginia’s capital city of Richmond have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing a towering statue there to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
The lawsuit challenges Northam’s authority to order removal of the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in the ex-capital of the Confederacy.
Northam’s spokeswoman says the governor considers the statue a “divisive symbol.”
The governor recently ordered its removal, citing the pain gripping the country over the death in police custody of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis.
Richmond’s Confederate monuments became rallying points for protesters in recent days.