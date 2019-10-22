New information on breast cancer discovered at University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC/WJHL) – Researchers at the University of Virginia have found something new about cancer cells that could help with breast cancer treatment.

Researchers have discovered that when one cell divides to create two, a new structure forms to make sure DNA separates evenly and that both cells are healthy.

If this DNA does not divide correctly, then people can develop cancer. ​

With this new discovery, doctors have a new way to identify more personalized treatment options for patients’ tumors.

“If we understand how cancer cells are changing, that leads to new therapies that are much more effective.”

More studies are being done to understand what happens with this cell structure and other cancers.