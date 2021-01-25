New COVID variant found for 1st time in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say the first case of a new variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Virginia.

A news release says the variant was identified in a sample from an adult resident of northern Virginia who had no reported recent travel history.

Health experts have warned that the more contagious and possibly more deadly variant sweeping through Britain will probably become the dominant source of infection in the U.S. by March. It has been reported in over 20 states so far.

Health officials say the new variant makes mitigations like mask-wearing and distancing all the more important.