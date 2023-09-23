ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation is launching new Blue Ridge Parkway-themed license plates that will soon be available to Virginia drivers on the DMV website.

The vibrant, bright-colored plate highlights the various greenery and beautiful mountain backdrops the state has to offer. All proceeds from the plate fee will go toward key improvements within the national parks.

The Commonwealth of Virginia Legislature approved the design in February, and preorder sales for the first batch are already complete. Anyone who missed the initial round of orders is still in luck as this specialty tag will be available through the DMV later this year after preorder sales have been fulfilled.

The license plate costs $25, and $35 if personalization is wanted.

Contact the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation or visit its website at www.brpfoundation.org for any further information on the efforts to improve Virginia’s parks.