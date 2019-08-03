National Immunization Awareness Month recognized in August in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — August is “National Immunization Awareness” month, and state health officials are reminding parents to keep vaccinations at the top of your “checklist” as you prepare your kids for the school year.

And the month isn’t just a reminder for children, either. The Virginia Department of Health is encouraging people to talk with your doctor or nurse to make sure you are up-to-date on all recommended immunizations.

VDH also urges people to check with the Center for Disease Control to see which immunizations they need at certain stages of life.

VDH also encourages parents to look for clinics that will offer immunizations needed for children to go back to school by using their website.