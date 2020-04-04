Multi-vehicle accident blocks both lanes of traffic on US-19 in Russell County, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle accident blocks both lanes of traffic on US-19 in Russell County, Virginia.

Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 Saturday that a “car traveling north in the southbound lane of US19 stuck a truck head-on.”

Multiple injuries were reported. Powers said first responders were calling Medflight and Wings to the scene.

Both lanes north and south-bound are blocked.

No further details were available at the time.

