Multi-vehicle accident blocks both lanes of traffic on US-19 in Russell County, Va.

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-vehicle accident blocks both lanes of traffic on US-19 in Russell County, Virginia.

Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 Saturday that a “car traveling north in the southbound lane of US19 stuck a truck head-on.”

Multiple injuries were reported. Powers said first responders were calling Medflight and Wings to the scene.

Both lanes north and south-bound are blocked.

No further details were available at the time.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss