Multi-state ‘sophisticated hydroponic marijuana operation’ busted in Roanoke and South Carolina

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) —A marijuana grow operation bust in Greenville County, South Carolina, lead to the discovery of a much-larger grow operation at a home in Roanoke, Virginia.

According to a release from the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, investigators searched a home in Simpsonville, S.C. earlier this week.

Investigators said they found a marijuana growing operation, a few pounds of processed marijuana, edibles, several guns, and $3,750 cash.

During that investigation, they also discovered evidence that lead them to believe the main operator behind the two locations was growing more marijuana in Roanoke.

Investigators worked with the Roanoke Valley Regional Drug Initiative in locating the home.

The night of Jan. 14, Roanoke Police executed a search warrant on the house.

There, they found a total of 139 plants as well as a few pounds of recently harvested, and processed marijuana.

Bart McEntire, Commander of the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, said each of the grow locations housed hydroponic tents with several plants.

He also said most of the equipment used to run the operation was purchased on-line.

Law enforcement authorities arrested Lindsay Austin at the Simpsonville home, and are seeking a second person believed to be the main operator of the two grow operations.

Investigators were contacted by a Greenville attorney representing this individual and were advised he would turn himself in next week.

This is a developing story.

