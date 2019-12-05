Motorist charged with DUI accused of striking Virginia highway crew

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) – Authorities in Virginia say a driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a highway construction crew, sending eight people to the hospital.

Virginia State Police told news outlets it happened in a work zone along Interstate 66 in Arlington after midnight on Thursday.

The agency said six workers and two occupants of the car were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to serious. All are expected to recover.

Police say the motorist is charged with driving under the influence. WJLA reports that two people in the car tried to run but were quickly caught.