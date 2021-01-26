Moon bear at Virginia Zoo dies after severe infection

Thai, a moon bear at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, has died. (Photo courtesy: Virginia Zoo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old moon bear at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk has died after fighting a severe infection.

The zoo posted on Facebook Monday announcing the death of Thai, a 14-year-old bear that had lived at the zoo since 2011.

The zoo said Thai had been under intensive treatment by the zoo’s veterinary staff for a severe infection. There were several complications that couldn’t be resolved despite comprehensive care and intervention.

Because of his prognosis, the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize him.

His brother, Chai, is adapting well after Thai’s death, the zoo said.

“Thai was known for his love of watermelon and anything with peanut butter on it, for expertly climbing the logs and platforms in his habitat, and for the immeasurable impact he had on the millions of visitors to the Zoo over the years.”

The zoo continued: “Our staff and volunteers will greatly miss Thai.”