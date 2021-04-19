Monday afternoon’s Virginia Lottery Pick 3 numbers: 0–0–0

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Monday afternoon drawing for the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 3 game resulted in a unique winning combination.

The winning numbers were 0–0–0.

Lottery officials say 0–0–0 is a popular combination among players. As a result, players won a total of $3,087,300 compared to the $565,399 handle the lottery took in for the drawing.

Every player who wagered $1 on the exact order combination won a top prize of $500.

Pick 3 drawings are held daily at 1:59 and 11 p.m. Lottery officials say the chances of matching all three numbers in exact order are 1 in 1,000.