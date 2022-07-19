Contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4245 with any information.

BREAKING NEWS: According to court documents obtained by WAVY News 10, Adrian Lewis has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his wife Shanita Eure-Lewis. Her family reported her missing Sunday.

** This is breaking news. This article will be updated.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is holding a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. with updates on this investigation. WAVY News 10 is there. Watch a live stream on this page, in the video player above.

UPDATES FROM THE 2PM NEWS BRIEFING:

NNPD Chief Steve Drew confirmed this is now a homicide case.

NN Police searched vehicle and home.

Based on interviews and technology used in this investigation, the husband of Shanita Eure-Lewis was taken into custody at Dulles Intl. Airport in Loudon County, Virginia early Tuesday morning. He had a plane ticket for Jamaica. Adrian Lewis was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Chief Drew said there is a team searching for Mrs. Eure-Lewis.

CORRECTION: NNPD and VSP spelled her first name incorrectly. 10 On Your Side reached out and confirmed her first name is Shanita.

Original coverage:

NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a 35-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Shanita Mikell Eure-Lewis was last seen Sunday in Newport News around 9 a.m. between church services, Virginia State Police said in issuing a critically missing/endangered adult alert Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police confirmed this is an Ashanti Alert.

Eure-Lewis’s neighbor, who doesn’t want to be identified, said he saw her leave in her husband’s black truck around 9 a.m. Sunday.

“She has got out and got in the car with him. They were talking normal to me. They weren’t arguing then,” he said.

Eure-Lewis’s neighbor said her normal routine for church was to take her two boys.

“She leaves most of the time, she goes to church, the boys go with her, but he don’t go,” he said.

The neighbor told 10 On Your Side this time, she went with her husband. He said he didn’t see the kids get into the truck.

A member of the church community who asked to not be identified said that Eure-Lewis regularly works on church services throughout the week, and just planned an anniversary commemoration for Pastor Dwight Riddick.

NNPD Chief Drew told 10 On Your Side’s Lauryn Moss that the truck Shanita was last seen in has been located in Hampton. Chief Drew added that her husband is “fully cooperating” with police.

“We are talking to the husband and there are a lot of questions that I have and detectives have,” Chief Drew said.

The Newport News Police Department served a search warrant around 5 p.m. Monday. The forensic team went in with brown paper bags and towed two cars out of the driveway.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned. I want to make sure there is nothing inside of that house,” he said.

Shanita Mikell Eure-Lewis, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – WAVY Viewer)

Shanita Mikell Eure-Lewis, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – WAVY Viewer)

Shanita Mikell Eure-Lewis, July 18, 2022 (Courtesy – WAVY Viewer)

When asked for more information, State Police directed WAVY to the Newport News Police Department, which in a release said Eure-Lewis was last seen at Gethsemane Baptist Church, at 5405 Roanoke Avenue, and that she could be “possibly endangered,” a different phrasing from State Police.

NNPD said her family put out the missing person report after they weren’t able to get in contact with her, and that her “lack of communication with family is inconsistent with her normal behavior.”

“Some of the concern that is certainly out her behavior. She has not talked with her family. There are two children that are home without their mother and father right now. There is no way to get in touch with her or reach her,” Chief Drew said.

Eure-Lewis is 5 foot 7 inches tall and 178 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pinstripe shirt and pants, both cream in color, and tan flats.

WAVY reached out to State Police to clarify conflicting information from law enforcement. As a result, VSP issued several corrections to their original news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4245.

NNPD was at a gathering at Gethsemane Baptist Church at 5 p.m. Monday, where flyers were passed out in the search for Eure-Lewis.