Missing endangered Bristol, Va. man located in Marion, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Authorities say they have found the man considered missing and endangered on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Steven Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department told News Channel 11 that 72-year-old Roger Lee Hutton “has been located in Marion Virginia and is safe.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Bristol police asking for help locating missing, endangered man

Police said he walked away from his home on Solar Street on Thursday and believe he may be attempting to travel to Marion, Virginia where he previously lived.