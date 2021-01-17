Members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League to caravan to Richmond

(WJHL) – Members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) will take part in a caravan to Virginia’s state capitol on Monday, which is Lobby Day in Virginia.

Members said they aim to stop gun control and ask legislators to protect their right to carry firearms in the state of Virginia.

Members said they plan to leave from the Walmart parking lot off of exit 7 on I-81 in Bristol on Monday at 9:35 a.m.

The route will pass by Wytheville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Staunton and Charlottesville before arriving in Richmond around 3:00 p.m.

The group has held lobby day since 2002.