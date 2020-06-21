Marion cross burning investigation continues, city leaders address protests

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Last week, two residents in Marion organized the town’s first Black Lives Matter movement protest in response to police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Hours after the protest, the Marion Police Department responded to the site of a possible cross burning in front of the home of Travon Brown, one of the march’s organizers.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and the Marion Police Department released a statement Sunday regarding the incident.

The FBI has, at our request, taken the lead on this investigation. The Marion Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office are providing any and all support that we can. As a result of our combined efforts, we’ve canvassed several areas, and we’re examining all available evidence. When the FBI is ready to release more information about the status of the investigation, they will. Marion Police Department Chief John Clair

Later in the press conference, Clair addressed the planned protests for the upcoming weeks, with a march scheduled in Marion on July 3.

“The Saturday before last, a march and rally were organized by two local residents, David Sparks and Travon Brown,” Clair said. “These events, although loud and boisterous expressions, were largely nonviolent and lawful.

“The Marion Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office consciously endeavored to ensure that all parties involved had the opportunity to express their views, a right constitutionally guaranteed to every resident of this nation and every member of this community, and we will continue to do so.”

Brown spoke at Sunday’s press conference and urged community members to spark conversation regarding the movement and to keep the environment peaceful.

“I urge that Marion, Virginia just do better,” Brown said. “You can always come talk to me. You can always ask me, ‘What is this movement about?’

“You don’t have to burn a cross in my yard because quite frankly, that’s not going to stop me from making this movement happen. That’s only going to make me go stronger and harder for my community.”

Another one of the march organizers, David Sparks, also addressed the events last weekend.

“This protest isn’t the worst one that America has ever seen, but probably the worst one that Marion has ever seen,” Sparks said. “People around here are not accustomed to people like us standing up, and it’s no secret that this community needs change.

“We all need to come together as one to adapt that change. If we don’t, then this is going to continue to happen for generations to come. It’s up to us to stand up and make that change, and whoever disagrees, I would encourage them to try to come and have that conversation — just a peaceful conversation — so we can all get on the same page and adapt that change.”