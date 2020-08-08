Man injured after domestic dispute involving gun and an axe in Virginia

JONESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — One man was injured after a domestic dispute involving a gun and an axe in Jonesville on Wednesday, August 5.

Virginia State Police say they received three calls regarding a fight between two men.

The first call said a fight broke out between two male family members around the 100 block of Sugar Maple Drive shortly after 5 p.m.

The second call detailed the fight had escalated and one man was left unconscious.

The third call reported the man had regained consciousness and the fight resumed. However this time, one man, 29, was armed with a gun. While the other man, 53, had an axe.

The 53-year-old was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The 29-year-old was taken into custody and is cooperating with police.

Police have not released the names of the men involved. VSP says charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

