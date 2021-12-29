Man in custody, child found after Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old from Augusta County, Virginia

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old boy who was abducted from Augusta County on Tuesday.

Police believe Jaxon Dale Moran, 13, was abducted by Steven Dale Moran, 41. Jaxon was last seen in the 400 block of Almo Chapel Road in Spotswood, Virginia. State police said the abduction happened at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday.

By 11:10 p.m., state police canceled the Amber Alert and said Steven Moran was taken into custody. Jaxon was located and is safe.

Authorities said the pair were traveling in a maroon Nissan Titan.