Man found guilty of manslaughter after wrong-way Russell County, Va. fatal crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Caroline County man was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after two people were killed in a crash in Russell County on May 3, 2019.

According to a release from Commonwealth Attorney Zackary Stoots, Treymane Maurice Ferguson, 52, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, was convicted on Thursday.

Ferguson was also found guilty of reckless driving.

During the trial, evidence was presented showing that Ferguson had drove in the wrong direction, driving south for about five miles in the northbound lanes of Route 19.

The release says that Ferguson passed 25 cautionary signs, went through a traffic signal at an intersection and passed several other drivers who tried to let him know he was driving the wrong way.

The release says the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office received special permission to shut down Route 19 at one point to recreate the accident, which was filmed and used in the trial.

“We were able to obtain a conviction in this case based on hard work from multiple agencies in conjunction with several young adult witnesses who came forward with information pertaining to the defendant’s driving prior to the accident. Those witnesses showed so much courage for coming forward,” Stoots said.

Ferguson was remanded to jail after the conviction.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 24.