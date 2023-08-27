GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is now facing several charges after allegedly assaulting two women and stealing vehicles in the Grayson County area.

According to the Galax Police Department, around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, officers were notified of a carjacking incident at a Sheetz gas station on E. Stuart Drive. On the scene, police learned a man, later identified as 40-year-old Jameur Ryan Smith, assaulted a woman at the gas station and stole her vehicle with her dog still inside.

The victim told officers that she was dragged while trying to retrieve her dog but was unsuccessful. She suffered minor injuries.

As the search for Smith continued, around 12:37 a.m. on Aug. 26, deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) were notified of a crash in the 8000 block of Wilson Highway.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Smith had allegedly entered a home in the area and assaulted an 80-year-old woman. The woman told officers Smith allegedly choked her, threw her to the floor, and stole her vehicle.

Galax Police responded to the scene and found the first victim’s dog unharmed, and it was returned to Galax.

Around 1 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper noticed the second stolen vehicle on the highway, near Sugar Grove, and Smith was taken into custody. Deputies said he was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The GCSO charged Smith with:

Grand larceny of a vehicle

Breaking and entering

Strangulation

Assault and battery

Galax Police charged Smith with:

Carjacking

Felony larceny of an Animal

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are pending.

He is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.