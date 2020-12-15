Man exposes himself during Richmond City Council meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Richmond city council members tell News Channel 11’s sister station, 8News, that a man exposed himself during Monday’s council meeting.

Several members of council visibly and audibly reacted to the self-exposure of “Mr. Graham” during the livestream.

The “very unsavory visual assault,” as described by one council member speaking on background with 8News, said a white man’s penis appeared on screen after he was seen taking off underwear on camera.

While the council member indicated the man’s face could not be seen, they said the man appeared to be sitting, then stood up, where he could clearly be seen in “undergarments.”

“He then turned around, grabbed a pair of pants, took off his pants, turned toward the camera,” at which point he was exposed, the council member said.

This council member, as well as Councilman Mike Jones said the man appeared under the name “Patrick Graham.” Jones also said the man was white.

The moment of exposure was unable to be seen by the public watching online, however, several council members could be seen reacting in surprise.

Leading up to the surprise sight, Councilwoman Ellen Robertson shared parting words for outgoing Council Vice President Chris Hilbert. That’s when Council President Cynthia Newbille asked “Mr. Graham” to “turn off your—thank you.”

“There you go Chris, there’s a parting gift for you,” Jones reacted.

“Come on Mr. Graham,” he pleaded, who asked Newbille if the man was able to be excused from appearing on screen.

It is not immediately known exactly who it was appearing under the name “Patrick Graham,” however, Jones said it was not a city employee sharing the same name.

A member of city council staff did not immediately respond to 8News’ question who the man was that appeared.

This is a developing story.