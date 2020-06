FILE – In this Jan. 30 2020, file photo, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Virginia man was arrested after authorities said he threatened to kill Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

Dylan Stephen Jayne

Dylan Stephen Jayne, 37 of Virginia Beach, was taken into custody Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Investigators say Jayne called Warner’s Abingdon office and threatened to kill the senator over Jayne’s “perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments.”

Jayne was charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce.