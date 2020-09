Man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of candy from Richmond gas station. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a man who they say stole hundreds of dollars worth of candy from a BP gas station earlier this month.

According to police, the man entered the BP in the 2600 block of East Main Street and took a garbage bag from his pants and then filled the entire bag with candy.

Man accused of stealing candy from Richmond gas station (Richmond Police)

The suspect left the store in a hatchback. Anyone with information should call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.