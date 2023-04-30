VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A tornado warning was issued for parts of Virginia Beach Sunday night. According to the National Weather Service, the warning expired at 6:15 p.m.

10 On Your Side has received reports of damage in Virginia Beach.

The city tweeted at 6:07 p.m. that a tornado reportedly touched down in the area of River Road and Great Neck. There are trees down. According to the city, a tree fell on a house and a car.

⚠️ATTENTION: ⚠️Reported Tornado on the ground in area of River Road and Great Neck. Current damages include trees down including residence and a vehicle. Please call 911 for emergencies including trees down and 311 for information regarding other impacts or infomation. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023

A few minutes later, the Virginia Beach Fire Department tweeted that crews were responding to “major storm damage to multiple homes in the 2200 block of Haversham Close.”

The City of Virginia Beach in an update around 8:30 p.m. said there are reports of more than a dozen homes along Upper Chelsea Reach and Haversham Close that are damaged.

There are also reports of several homes in that neighborhood with gas leaks.

If you are trying to get around in this area, please note southbound Great Neck Road has a lane closed near Adam Keeling, according to a tweet from the city.

Meanwhile, Dominion Energy reports thousands of customers lost power during the storm. Click here to see the latest outages and to report one.

WAVY viewer Sophia Moore shared video she captured from her backyard in Virginia Beach Sunday night.

Great Neck Recreation Center, at 2521 Shorehaven Drive, is open for residents who have been impacted by the storm. Pets are welcome, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Aaron Spence said they are aware of the tornado impact in northern Virginia Beach.

VBPS is working with city personnel and emergency management team to fully assess the situation.

As a result of the Sunday severe weather, the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach announced all events for Sunday were canceled.

Watch WAVY for the up to the minute forecast.