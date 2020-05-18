‘Looking toward the fall:’ Va. Gov. Northam announces new task force to address reopening schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Monday afternoon Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced a new task force to address the next steps for schools across the Commonwealth.

In his address, Governor Northam said in part, “Now our schools from early childhood education through higher education are looking toward the fall, they are all working to figure out what will be possible in terms of opening classes and schools.”

Looking toward the fall, Northam said he has formed a team of education leaders across all levels to include state superintendent of schools, local school superintendents and university presidents in the public and private sectors to lay out next steps over the coming weeks. — WJHL (@WJHL11) May 18, 2020

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.