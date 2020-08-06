Legislators receive unredacted report detailing allegations against Virginia Parole Board

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) turned over unredacted copies of its report into complaints about the Virginia Parole Board, which found “substantiated” allegations against the board, to the state’s legislative leaders on Wednesday after top GOP lawmakers pressed the watchdog agency to share it with them last week.

Gov. Northam’s Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said, per Virginia law, the Inspector General (IG) will release the report to House and Senate leadership of both parties.

“We have certainly told the Inspector General that we would like this report shared with as many people as possible,” Mercer said.

A spokesperson for House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert says they received a copy of the report Wednesday night and are reviewing it. They did not offer any further comment.

A spokesperson for Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn did not immediately respond to 8News when asked if they have received a copy of the report.

When asked if he would consider firing members of the Virginia Parole Board on Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam said he has no plans of relieving them of their duties at this time.

“We’ll take a look at that, but right now, I support our Parole Board and I don’t have any intentions of making any changes,” Gov. Northam said at Wednesday’s state briefing.

