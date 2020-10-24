Lebanon, Virginia man pleads guilty to illegal possession of firearm

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Donald Ray Clark, 57, of Lebanon, Virginia, pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Keeping firearms out of felons’ hands is critical to reducing violence and keeping our communities safe, as evidenced by this case,” Acting United States Attorney Bubar said today. “I commend the ATF, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police for their work in bringing Mr. Clark to justice.”

Court documents say that on Dec. 17, 2018, officers heard shots fired at a next-door residence while investigating a homicide on Pittston Road in Lebanon.

According the the press release, officers found Clark inside that next-door residence with a .22 caliber revolver and several live and spent rounds of .22 caliber ammunition.

The side door of the residence had visible bullet holes from shots fired through the door.

At the time of this possession of the firearm and ammunition, according to the release, he had been convicted of multiple felonies.

Clark was convicted of second-degree murder and other state charges related to the incident on Dec. 17, 2018. The release states that the firearm associated with Clark’s federal charge was unrelated to the state murder conviction.

Clark will be sentenced for the firearm charge on Jan. 12, 2021, and at this sentencing faces 10 years in federal prison.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

Assistance U.S. Attorney Lena Busscher is prosecuting the case for the United States.