Lawmakers agree on gun control, minimum wage legislation; Senators reach deal on casino bill

VIRGINIA (WJHL/WTKR) — With hours to go in the Virginia General Assembly Session, lawmakers were burning the midnight oil Saturday to finalize pieces of legislation.

WTKR reported two major changes to Virginia gun laws were finalized yesterday.

That includes stiffening background checks for gun purchases and bringing back the one handgun purchase per month law. They both cleared the house and senate.

Lawmakers also came to a comprise on Virginia’s minimum wage, increasing it to $15 per hour statewide, instead of regionally.

The increase would be gradual, getting to $12 dollars in three years, but wouldn’t reach $15 until 2026.

Virginia Senators have also reportedly come to an agreement for casino legislation in the Commonwealth.

That bill was voted on 27-12 last night out of the conference committee.

The legislation would impact five cities, including Bristol. If approved, casino proposals would have to be approved through a public referendum in Bristol, Portsmouth, Richmond, Danville and Norfolk.

You can read the full proposal HERE.

It would pave the way for a casino to operate at the former Bristol Mall.

The legislation still needs to be voted on by the House of Delegates. Lawmakers are expected to be back in session at 11 a.m. Sunday.