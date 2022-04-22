LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – For anyone that knew Ralph Kiser, they knew that his appearance on ‘Survivor’ was just a natural extension of his personality.

The Lebanon, Virginia farmer had spent most of his life tending to animals one way or another, and was more than happy to spend some time in the great outdoors — especially if it meant he was on national TV.

Kiser was a contestant on ‘Survivor: Redemption Island,’ the show’s 22nd season filmed in Nicaragua. He finished in ninth place, making it to the merging of the tribes and becoming a jury member.

What the public may not know about him is one of his largest journeys began when he got home from the show’s filming and met LaVonda Wood, his partner for over a decade.

“I believe it was fate, I got on at the same company that he worked at even though he wasn’t there because he was on ‘Survivor,'” Wood said. “And when he came back, we met and it was love at first sight. I’ve been with him ten years, and he was the love of my life. He was a really extraordinary, gifted guy.”

The two hit it off and spent the next several years building the life that the two had always wanted. Wood, a transplant to Tennessee, had to learn to acclimate to the mountains. Kiser, a newly-minted local celebrity, had to get accustomed to being known everywhere in town.

“For years and years and years it was the same story over and over and over, but it wasn’t his fault,” Wood said. “People asked the same questions.”

Kiser was more than happy to fill people in on his experience from the show, considering how hard he worked to get on it in the first place.

“He just kept applying, and they interviewed him every time. And if you’d ever met him, you’d know why,” Wood said. “He was just a big smile in the room, he was bigger than life. I remember watching ‘Survivor’ just barely before I met him, and I believe he was the only one that they had to put captions under cause he’s got that southern drawl so thick.”

One of Kiser’s dreams had always been to run his own livestock auction house, and coming back from ‘Survivor’ gave him just the right excuse to get started.

“He was all over the place, but his main passion and love, number one in life, was animals,” Wood said. “He grew up on the same farm that he died in my arms on; he had tons of animals. He had peacocks, chickens, roosters, a buffalo, cows, I know I’m missing some. And what he didn’t have, he had before.”

Clinch Mountain Small Animal Sale was Ralph’s brainchild and built a fast following as one of the biggest suppliers of livestock and supplies in the area.

“He was very talented with animals; he was my Dr. Doolittle. He just had a way with them, but he had a way with people too. It was his life dream to have an auction house, and we’re going into our second year, and he loved it.”

The two had an interesting dynamic: every workday they swapped places. Wood lived in Abingdon and worked in Lebanon, while Kiser lived in Lebanon and worked in Abingdon.

This went on for years, until Wednesday. Early in the morning on April 20, Wood said Ralph got out of bed, went to get a drink, laid back down, turned toward Wood and died. A massive heart attack had struck down the man that Wood had seen brave the wilderness and tame creatures for years.

“I hopped up, and jumped over to the side of the bed to make sure he wasn’t messing with me,” Wood said. “Called 911, and then proceeded to do CPR and beg him to live.”

Now Wood and those who loved Kiser are left with the impact he had on their lives.

“Ralph had a good heart, he had a lot of generosity in him. If it snowed a lot, he plowed not just his driveway, but his entire neighborhood. He always did extra like that. People would bend over backwards for him too, and if you did bend over backwards for him, then he’d really do flips for you. He loved to help his friends, and the really close friends, they loved to help Ralph.”

After his death, Wood said the outpouring of support from the community has been immense.

“It made me feel like I was on ‘Survivor’ because I was like, ‘Now this is what it feels like to get a bazillion messages,'” Wood said. “We was more used to that than me.”

For those who want to make their support known, Wood said a wake and lunch will be held at Ralph’s auction house on Henry Kiser Road in Lebanon after funeral services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.

“Please come,” Wood said. “And help us say goodbye to just a bigger-than-life, fantastic guy.”