‘Kind of crazy’: Search still on for handcuffed prisoner who kicked Richmond police car door open

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are still searching for a handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a police vehicle Monday afternoon.

RPD said they are searching the Carver neighborhood for 38-year-old Ameer Ali described as a light-skinned black man with short hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He should still have his hands handcuffed behind his back, police said.

However, a video sent to 8News shows the man running through the Carver neighborhood with his hands still handcuffed in front of him.

“Kind of crazy, kind of irresponsible for the police to, you know, just let that happen,” Carver resident Fethi Ali said.

Ali was being transported to the Justice Center when he kicked his way out of the police vehicle in the 800 block of West Katherine Street and fled on foot, police said.

“It’s crazy how this man kicked open a police door,” Carver resident Courtney Foster said.

“Certainly he said he didn’t want to go back to jail,” Richmond Police PIO Gene Lepley said.

Richmond Police shut down the roads and heightened their presence in the Carver neighborhood while searching for Ali.

“There was many cops out here and on the other side of the street as well, and even down here,” Foster said. “So, I think it’s nice that they have high security for this but it’s still a little alarming.”

Ali was arrested for an outstanding drug charge from another jurisdiction at the Greyhound Bus Terminal.

Richmond Police have still not caught Ali. They warn the public not to approach the man. Ali was last seen running from West Catherine Street to Clay Street.

“Going into the night time which will be even more dangerous for people to walk around alone, that’s scary to think about,” Ali said.

If you see Ali, call 911 immediately.