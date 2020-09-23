Kaine backs bill limiting use of camouflage by federal police

Law enforcement personnel in riot gear face protesters in Los Angeles, California on June 3, 2020 where people gathered to protest the death of George Floyd under police custody. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Sen. Tim Kaine is supporting a bill that would prohibit federal law enforcement from wearing camouflage uniforms, except in certain situations.

Kaine (D-VA) joined Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and other Democratic lawmakers in introducing the “Clear Visual Distinction Between Military and Law Enforcement Act” on Wednesday.

“Citizens of a free society shouldn’t be constantly confused about who is military and who is law enforcement,” Kaine said in a news release. “Sadly, that has become a regular occurrence across the U.S. this year. This bill will clarify who is who amid protests, strengthening both our liberties and our security.”

The legislation would prohibit federal law enforcement officers from wearing camouflage uniforms inside the United States. It would not apply to military police or members of the armed forces.

The bill would also create an exception for when a federal police officer “is engaged in a discreet tactical operation where the ability to blend into the surroundings is judged to be necessary for the success of the operation.” Agencies would be required to document instances when federal officers wore camouflage, including the justification for each instance, in biannual reports to Congress.

Duckworth said her bill “would help ensure there is a clear distinction between the uniforms of federal law enforcement officers and those serving in the military.”