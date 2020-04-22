JUST IN: Virginia House, Senate approve Northam’s amendments to casino legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia’s capitol bureau reporter Jackie DeFusco reports that the House and the Senate have officially approved Governor Northam’s amendments on legislation to legalize and regulate casino gaming in the commonwealth.
The bill passed the House of Delegates, 66 yes to 29 no, and the Senate, 30 yes to nine no.
She reports that the version, posted in a link below, will become law.
Governor’s Amendments and Vetoes 2020 Session of the General Assembly
According to a General Assembly document, “The enrolled bill authorizes casino gaming in the Commonwealth and establishes a regulatory scheme to be administered by the Virginia Lottery Board.”
The governor’s amendments include:
- Change of components of the voluntary exclusion program to match the voluntary exclusion program used for the regulation of sports betting,
- Modification of provisions for conducting criminal background checks of applicants,
- Change of the portion of tax revenue from going to the general fund to being appropriated for programs to address public school construction, renovations, or upgrades, as determined by the General Assembly.
This is a developing story, check back for updates on WJHL.com.
