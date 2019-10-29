Judge: Virginia cannot ask marriage applicants about race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A federal judge in Virginia has clarified his stance about race labels on marriage applications.

U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston ordered the state of Virginia to stop asking marriage applicants to identify their race.

The response comes after a lawsuit filed by three couples challenged the requirement.

Lawyer Victor Glasberg represented the couples and says the requirement was too much like the state’s Jim Crow era.

State officials argued that they could comply with the ruling by keeping the question but making it optional.

That solution was made by attorney Mark Herring after the lawsuit was first filed.

The question will now be taken out entirely on applications across the commonwealth.