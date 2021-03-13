‘It’s been wonderful to get that response of volunteerism to help pick up litter’: Trash pickup event held in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Available deputies and community members volunteered Saturday for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s first-ever litter pickup event.

Approximately 150 people volunteered for the event co-hosted by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“A lot of what’s got this in gear so to speak was the residents calling in trash complaints, various roads, for the simple reason: our inmate program was cut off,” Deputy Dennis Blalock, Environmental and Community Services Division of the WCSO told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “We’ve really missed our inmates picking up trash on a daily basis during the workweek, and it really shows.”

VDOT supplied all the necessary tools for volunteers to gather litter along the roadways Saturday.

“VDOT’s partnering with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on their litter campaigns simply because it’s important to VDOT that our roads look nice, especially for visitors,” VDOT Spokesperson Michelle Earl told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais. “It’s good for the environment, and it’s just also good to have a good first impression when people come into Virginia.

“Today is a different day because the community is out volunteering to help and just show pride in their community and to be a part of the cleanup solution to this area.”

The fact that it was the first event of its kind to be held in Washington County, Blalock said he was happy with the response.

Deputy Dennis Blalock tells me about 150 people volunteered to pick up litter along Washington County, Virginia roadways today @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/CNULpGjUM0 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) March 13, 2021

“It’s been wonderful to get that response of volunteerism to help pick up litter,” he said.

Data released by VDOT in 2020 indicated that:

Nearly 3.5 million taxpayer dollars are spent each year to clean up litter on Virginia’s roadways

More than half of roadway litter comes from motorists and another 25% is from pedestrians

Significant roadway litter comes from vehicles with improperly covered loads

Nearly three-fourths of litter comes from people consciously choosing to litter on Virginia’s roads

“If you’re part of the individuals that’s actually depositing your trash along the roadways, I would ask that you think about it — try to change your habits maybe; I think that that’s a good start,” Blalock said.

Educational efforts are also in the works, he said.

“We’ve talked about maybe programs in the schools to – you think, ‘well, it’s silly to educate,’ – no, we have to start somewhere and if we can educate the young ones, then maybe we can change this norm of throwing trash out,” Blalock added.

VDOT has multiple programs for the community to get involved in year-round, including the Adopt-a-Highway program, and the “Virginia is for Lovers not for Litter” campaign which started last September.