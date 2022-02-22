RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Issues with the recently upgraded unemployment system are “unacceptable,” according to the new head of the Virginia Employment Commission.

It comes as Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration reports progress in other areas, including reducing a backlog of applicants in need of further review before being approved for payments.

In an interview on Tuesday, VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth couldn’t provide a specific timeline when asked when Virginians can expect the modernized system to be fully functional. She said she is getting updates daily and has met with the project’s vendor.

“It’s just unacceptable. It’s still not fixed and we have not been able with our vendor to be able to run it for 30 days without major defects. So our focus is how do we get to that 30 days where it runs exactly like it’s supposed to,” Roth said. “The first part of this was launched when I was previously in the governor’s office two administrations ago, and to see where we are today just doesn’t really make a lot of sense.”

The most recent phase of the long-overdue modernization effort went live last November after several delays.

Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center who led a class-action lawsuit against the VEC, said claimants are still reporting a number of technical issues. He said some aren’t being recognized by the system at all. Others are having problems accessing critical documents and filing normal weekly claims. He has also heard from claimants getting inaccurate overpayment decisions.

“What I ultimately care about is seeing Virginians who have suffered from joblessness during the pandemic get relief, and I’m still hearing from a ton of people who can’t get answers,” Levy-Lavelle said. “I hope that, at some point, it delivers the relief that the modernized system promised.”

Mary Anne Keena, a single mother of three in Richmond, said she initially applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving. Despite being asked to re-apply several times, she said she has been unable to file a weekly claim due to various technical issues.

“It was a shock because it’s not modernized at all. It’s really archaic,” Keena said.

With another month of rent around the corner, Keena has no idea when relief will come.

“I feel completely powerless,” Keena said. “My kids are relying on the VEC. This is a really big deal for me and my family.”

Commissioner Roth said she understands why Virginians are frustrated. She said agency-wide customer service training is underway.

“We’re looking at every single part of the organization and how we make sure that folks are cross-trained where they can be to provide service in different areas when they might have a lesser amount of workload,” Roth said.

Roth said that’s the approach they took to cut down backlogs.

On Monday, the VEC announced that employment separation reports have been reduced by nearly 89%, from 246,273 to 27,728, since Youngkin took office on Jan. 15. Levy-Lavelle said this is an initial step when an employer tells their side of the story.

“It’s critical to keep in mind that that’s largely a clerical and review function. It doesn’t put money in anybody’s pocket,” said Levy-Lavelle. “To imply that maybe that brings relief to 89% of people who are waiting, it would be an incorrect understanding.”

The Youngkin administration also said unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846. This metric refers to more complex cases that require additional review by a deputy before eligibility is determined.

“It’s important to celebrate small victories, but we have some significant work ahead of us,” Roth said. “You’re going to see me be very proactive in our transparency in this agency. That’s not something that has happened before.”

It’s still unclear how many initially rejected applicants are currently waiting at the appeals examiner level.

Roth suggested that it was a small number but a spokesperson for Youngkin didn’t follow up when asked for specifics.

Levy-Lavelle said this backlog of cases is higher than it was in early November when the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission released its most recent report.

“That’s largely a function of the number of cases that have come through the system and significant problems during the last portion of the year with the VEC being able to process cases due to glitches in their new modernized system,” Levy-Lavelle said. “Unfortunately, Virginia, according to the most recent statistics, is the second longest wait anywhere in the country.”

That JLARC study suggested that Governor Ralph Northam’s administration waited too long to scale up hiring efforts in some cases. The report noted that they faced significant challenges bringing on staff to review more complex claims, in part because the pay being offered wasn’t competitive.

Roth said they are reviewing the agency’s pay scale and outreach efforts.

In a press release on Monday, Governor Youngkin said, “We are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”