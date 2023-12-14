(WAVY) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin revealed his strategy to address youth mental health on Dec. 14, at the one year anniversary of the Right Help, Right Now Initiative. Step one: restrict TikTok.

As part of this plan, Youngkin said he wants to “protect minors from TikTok’s predatory influence in the Commonwealth of Virginia.” This includes restricting the social media platform for those under 18 years old.

In 2022, Youngkin issued an executive order that banned Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok and WeChat, on government-issued devices, calling the platforms a national security threat. Over half of the states in the U.S., as well as Congress and the U.S. Armed Forces, have already banned the app from official devices, according to DC News Now.

BREAKING: Governor @GlennYoungkin is introducing legislation to restrict access to TikTok for children under 18 in Virginia.



“Full stop, we will introduce the bill." pic.twitter.com/jBkBTFLtx8 — Team Youngkin – Spirit of Virginia (@TeamYoungkin) December 14, 2023

The only state so far to issue a complete ban of TikTok, successfully, was Montana back in May, and the ban is set to take effect this Jan. 1. Youngkin’s news conference discussed his plan to restrict the social media app, as well as the long-lasting effects social media has had on youth over the years.

“First, I’m announcing that I will introduce legislation to restrict youth access — those under 18 — to TikTok,” Youngkin said, in the news conference. “Full stop, we will introduce the bill.”

Youngkin hasn’t yet outlined a plan on how, exactly, the state will restrict the app, and whether the restriction includes a complete ban to the whole app for minors, or restrictions to the content targeted to minors on the platform.

“While social media and the internet have brought many positives to our society, there is a growing consensus that social media is having severe — severe and persistent — negative impacts on our kids,” Youngkin said.

Social media negatively affects social skills, increases isolation and depression, and causes distractions in school, Youngkin stated.

“Children spend on average nearly five hours daily on social media; recent studies have suggested that children who spend more than a few hours per day on social media have double the risk of poor mental health,” the governor’s website reads. “Through budget proposals, legislation and executive action the youth mental health strategy will address critical components and harmful aspects of social media on our youth.”