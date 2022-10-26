BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Twice the residents of Buchanan County have asked for individual assistance after devastating floods, and now those same residents have been denied for the second time.

Federal small business loans were announced on Wednesday that allow business owners impacted by July 2022’s flooding to ask for help in several SWVA, West Virginia and Kentucky counties. What they didn’t receive, however, was individual assistance that could have granted money directly to residents.

The denial mirrors FEMA’s ruling not to grant individual assistance in 2021, when the remnants of a hurricane flooded Hurley, Virginia and left one person dead. The Commonwealth of Virginia previously requested an extension before filing their 2022 flooding reports, which Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office said would allow state disaster officials to collect a more complete damage total.

This year, flooding in the Whitewood community of Buchanan County destroyed dozens of homes. News Channel 11 spoke with families in the area, who said surviving the night was terrifying.

“It started our back porch, our back steps, then our front porch, then we were stranded in the house,” one resident said. “The water kept coming up, and eventually me and my son — my two-year-old son — were on an air mattress in the floor and we were floating.”

Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-R-09) said he was disappointed in FEMA’s evaluation of the damage in his constituency. Griffith and Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D) previously praised the Biden administration and FEMA for opening recovery funding in the area.

“The agency has brushed aside the hardships suffered by county residents,” Griffith said.