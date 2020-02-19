‘I’m obviously disappointed’: Virginia Gov. Northam reacts after lawmakers reject assault weapons ban

(WRIC/WJLA) — Governor Ralph Northam is responding one day after his proposed assault weapons ban failed to pass the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill was considered the most controversial of Gov. Northam’s eight gun control proposals.

“I’m obviously disappointed,” Northam told ABC-affiliate WJLA. “This is something that has been very important to me and very important to Virginians.”

The bill would have also banned the sale of suppressors and ban the possession of firearm accessories like high capacity magazines and bump stocks.

The governor went on to say, “We still have seven bills that are moving forward so, you know, I think at the end of the day we will have a good legislative package that will keep Virginians safer.”

Northam said he will be back with a new bill next year.

“So, I would say stay tuned,” Northam added.

