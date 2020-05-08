If your child gets free or reduced lunch in Virginia, you qualify for EBT pandemic benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — EBT cards loaded with pandemic benefits will be available for Virginia families with children who no longer have access to free or reduced lunch due to the coronavirus school shutdown.

The Virginia Department of Social Services said they will provide qualifying families with a Pandemic EBT card (P-EBT) in the next four to six weeks. Families will receive a total benefit of $376 per eligible student, VDSS said.

“Virginia is one of 20 states approved by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services to implement the P-EBT program, which provides temporary food assistance to cover the cost of meals missed while schools are closed,” VDSS said in a release Friday.

To qualify for a P-EBT card, you must have an eligible student (s) who would be receiving free or reduced-price school meals, if their school was not closed.

Those who are currently receiving SNAP benefits and are eligible for P-EBT will see the benefits added to their EBT card in the next two weeks.

If you are waiting for these benefits but need a meal, you can text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877 to find a meal distribution site near you.

For more information about Virginia’s P-EBT program, click here.