CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Caroline County resident Doran St. Amand said he keeps his cool when he plays the lottery, and he took it all in stride when he won more than $100,000 in a September drawing.

“I don’t get that excited,” he told Lottery officials. “If I win, I win.”

St. Amand matched all five winning numbers in the Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing on Sept. 23. He said he chose the winning numbers, 3-5-18-20-27, based on family birthdays. His ticket won him $120,000.

He bought the ticket at Doswell Market in Ashland.

Cash 5 with EZ Match features a rolling jackpot, starting at $100,000. If nobody matches all five winning numbers, the jackpot increases for the next drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.