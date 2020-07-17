I-81 shutdown following tractor-trailer accident

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — All north and southbound lanes of I-81 are closed following an accident involving a tractor-trailer Thursday night at mile marker 34 in Washington County, Va.

Traffic is currently backed up approximately 2 and a half miles, and motorists can expect travel delays.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 32. Southbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 39.

News Channel 11 reached out to Virginia State Police for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.