RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday announced that more than $2 million has been distributed through the Hurley Relief Fund since the fatal August 2021 floods.

Virginia residents who experienced real property damage due to the flooding can apply for the program, which totals $11.4 million in aid for Hurley residents. The funding provides claim payments for property damages caused by the flood after Aug. 1, 2021, but before Sept. 31, 2021.

The 2022 General Assembly created the Hurley Flood Relief Program, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and the Buchanan County Department of Social Services.

“I am pleased that the families impacted by the devastation of the Hurley flood will receive much-needed relief,” said Sen. Travis Hackworth in a news release Wednesday. “I would like to thank Delegate Will Morefield for his diligent work to secure funding for those impacted. This is a model initiative of the Commonwealth of Virginia that hopefully will assist victims of devastating flood disasters in the future.”

For more information or to apply for the program, contact Buchanan County DSS at 276-935-6806.