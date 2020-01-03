Humane Society: Virginia cat survives being shot by arrow, reward offered for information

DANVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A cat in Danville, Virginia has miraculously survived being shot in the shoulder by an arrow.

The Danville Area Humane Society posted to their Facebook page saying the cat was found by employees at a roofing company on Thursday morning, who called police.

Photo: Danville Area Humane Society

Photo: Danville Area Humane Society

The female cat was then taken to a local veterinary clinic where she underwent surgery and had the arrow removed.

A representative from the humane society told News Channel 11 on Friday that the cat is doing well and the wound looks to be okay.

The post said that the arrow was high and right of her heart and lungs.

The Danville Area Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person who shot the cat.

Photo: Danville Area Humane Society

The Humane Society told News Channel 11 that the cat is currently being treated with antibiotics and pain medicine, as well as receiving flea treatment.

The tortoiseshell cat will remain at the animal hospital over the weekend, and the Humane Society reports that despite not being used to being handled, she is not aggressive.

As of Friday morning, no owner has been identified and no tips have been received as to anyone who may own the cat.

The Danville Area Humane Society told News Channel 11 that they will be looking into adoption options for her once she is finished receiving care.