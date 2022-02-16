RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Masks will be optional in all Virginia schools starting no later than March 1 after the Virginia House of Delegates voted to include an emergency amendment from Gov. Glenn Youngkin to a bill that already passed in the General Assembly.

The vote on Senate Bill 739 was 52-48 on Wednesday afternoon. Gov. Youngkin is now expected to sign the bill at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The bill was previously approved by both house of the legislature, but originally had a date of July 1 for masks to be optional. One of the amendments says localities must now comply by no later than March 1.

Another amendment passed Wednesday clarifies the governor still has emergency powers to reinstate a mask mandate if needed, Capitol Bureau reporter Jackie DeFusco says.

WAVY will have live coverage of the bill signing ceremony coming up at 3 p.m.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.