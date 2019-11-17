“He would always tell me I need surgery” Patients suing VA doctor accused of fraud

(CNN Newsource) — A woman is accusing a Virginia Doctor of diagnosing her with cancer she didn’t have.

Current and former patients of doctor Javaid Perwaiz say they trusted him, but now worry he betrayed that trust.

“He would always tell me I need surgery,” says Tabitha Johnson. The Gynecologist is accused of performing unnecessary surgeries for years.

Riika Wright says “he was saying well its the cysts so we did the first surgery then we did the second surgery its still nothing,”

A judge ruled he has to stay in jail as the case moves forward. Perwaiz now faces federal charges.

Johnson says, “the money i guess he was money hungry so he did it i guess.” 14 of his patients are now taking legal action against him. “I think he should be prosecuted for what he did he has to pay for what he did to everyone,” says Johnson, who claims Perwaiz performed numerous surgeries on her, and at one point told her she had cervical cancer.

“I was devastated, I was crying, I was upset, I didn’t know I had half a cervix because I kept having miscarriages.” During a surgery Perwaiz removed half of Johnson’s cervix, which she didn’t know about until after she switched doctors.

Fortunately she’s since had a child, and says there was no signs she ever really had cancer.

Another patient claims a surgery the doctor performed on her almost killed her. “pretty much I lost half the blood in my body. i was hospitalized for three days.”

All of the patients say they were simply listening to their doctor, but with his arrest, they aren’t sure what exactly he did to their bodies.

“i’m just disappointed because i put my trust in him and to me it seems like it was just all about the money.”

Perwaiz’s attorney has not made any statements about the case.