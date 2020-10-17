Hard Rock International, Bristol Chamber of Commerce host job information session for proposed casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) —One hot topic for the upcoming election includes a referendum in Bristol, Virginia to bring a Hard Rock Casino and Resort to the Tri-Cities.

Hard Rock International partnered with the Bristol Chamber of Commerce on Saturday to host a job information session for the proposed casino that is expected to be housed in the former Bristol Mall.

According to early projections, the casino could bring thousands of jobs and vendor opportunities along with revenue for the entire region.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck spoke with Hard Rock Chief Operating Officer Jon Lucus, who said the casino would provide a wide array of opportunities.

“People tend to think it’s a casino, so that’s what the career path is,” Lucus said. “But we have a significant amount of jobs in finance, marketing, in planning and analysis, in food and beverage, hotel…all of those are non-gaming.”

Voters get the chance to decide for themselves; the Hard Rock Casino and Resort for Bristol, Virginia will appear on the Nov. 3 referendum.