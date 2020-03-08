Hard Rock Bristol ‘pleased’ that Virginia General Assembly approved casino bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia General Assembly have reportedly come to an agreement for casino legislation in the Commonwealth.

That Senate bill was voted on 27-12 Saturday night out of the conference committee.

It would pave the way for a casino to operate at the former Bristol Mall.

The legislation was voted on by the House of Delegates Sunday and passed 60-Y 35-N.

The Alliance Group, the owner of the Hard Rock Bristol project, sent the following statement to News Channel 11 regarding the passage of the legislation:

“We are pleased that the General Assembly passed HB 4 and SB 36 and are excited about the potential it will bring. This legislation allows for major economic development projects in Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Richmond and Norfolk and will bring thousands of new jobs and millions in additional tax revenue to Virginia. We want to particularly thank Del. Terry Kilgore and Sen. Todd Pillion and the entire Southwest Virginia delegation for their relentless support and hard work, and Senator Louise Lucas for her vision and commitment to make this legislation a reality. We look forward to the Governor acting on the legislation as it advances to him for consideration. These projects will help five cities in desperate need of new tax revenue to fund education, public safety, and other critical local needs. We are excited about bringing our world-class entertainment brand to the people of Virginia.” Alliance Group

The legislation would impact five cities, including Bristol.

Casino proposals would have to be approved through a public referendum in Bristol, Portsmouth, Richmond, Danville and Norfolk on the next ballot.

