Grayson County woman sentenced to 4 months in prison, ordered to pay $113k after health care fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman from Troutdale, Virginia was sentenced to four months in prison and ordered to pay $113,877 in restitution after fraudulently billing Medicaid.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Crystal Smith, 51, pleaded to one count of health care fraud in March 2019.

Court documents say Smith received payments from entered the Department of Medical Assistance Services from 2011 to 2018 after entering into an agreement with them.

The payments were intended for Medicaid recipients through Virginia Medicaid’s Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus Waiver Program.

The investigation revealed Smith fraudulently billed Medicaid for 1,732 reassessments, visits and trainings that either were not required or just did not happen.

Smith admitted that she had made copies of recipient’s signatures on DMAS forms, which she used to make her own forms.

Over seven years, Smith fraudulently billed DMAS for $121,435 and received $113,877.