BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — New gaming machines are appearing in bars and gas stations across Virginia.

They are called “gray machines” because they operate in a gray area of the law.

The devices look similar to slot machines and they award money based on skill and chance.

A one year rule on the machines took effect in Virginia on July 1. As a result, they won’t be banned until next year.

Gov. Ralph Northam wants to tax the machines and use the revenue to fund a COVID-19 pandemic relief plan.