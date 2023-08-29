RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a special session to pass amendments to the 2023-2024 budget.

The session summoned by Governor Youngkin will take place Wednesday, Sept. 6, in which the General Assembly will discuss the biennial budget, as well as delivering tax relief and investments for Virginians.

“Today, I am calling Virginia’s lawmakers back to Richmond to reach a resolution on the state budget, Virginians deserve it,” Youngkin said in a press release about the session. “To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities and much-needed tax relief for Virginians. Together, we can get the job done.”

The announcement comes after negotiators from Virginia’s General Assembly said that a budget deal had been reached, balancing tax relief and increased funding for education.